iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Purchased by Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $5,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 52.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 870,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 96,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 7,117 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 147,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,015,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period.

IEUR stock opened at $60.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.98. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $53.26 and a twelve month high of $61.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.63.

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

