Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Plans $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%.

Isabella Bank Stock Performance

ISBA stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Isabella Bank has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $26.23. The stock has a market cap of $185.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.02.

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Isabella Bank had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 13.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Isabella Bank will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Isabella Bank from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

About Isabella Bank

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

Further Reading

