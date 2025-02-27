Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) Announces Earnings Results

Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Iochpe-Maxion had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 4.22%.

Iochpe-Maxion Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:IOCJY remained flat at $0.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $258.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.36. Iochpe-Maxion has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.69.

About Iochpe-Maxion

Iochpe-Maxion SA produces and sells automotive wheels and structural components for commercial and light vehicles in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Maxion Wheels and Maxion Structural Components. The company offers heavy steel wheels; light steel wheels for automobiles, pick-ups, and SUVs, as well as light and medium commercial vehicles; wheels for agricultural machinery; and light aluminum wheels for automobiles.

