Invivyd’s (IVVD) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Invivyd from $9.50 to $3.55 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised Invivyd to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Invivyd in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invivyd presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.89.

NASDAQ IVVD opened at $1.23 on Monday. Invivyd has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $4.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.87. The firm has a market cap of $147.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.61.

In other news, Director Terrance Mcguire sold 65,359 shares of Invivyd stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total transaction of $30,718.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,012,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,790.40. This trade represents a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 816,466 shares of company stock valued at $423,214. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mithril II GP LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invivyd during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,981,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Invivyd by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,018,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 35,904 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Invivyd by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 874,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 227,463 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Invivyd by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 367,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 204,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Invivyd by 1,276.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 304,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 282,100 shares during the last quarter. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invivyd, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company developed INVYMAB, a platform that combines viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering.

