Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.880-1.940 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Invitation Homes Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE INVH traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.71. The company had a trading volume of 327,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,876. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 44.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.04. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $30.13 and a twelve month high of $37.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.45 and its 200-day moving average is $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.
Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $659.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.71 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Invitation Homes Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.47.
About Invitation Homes
Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
