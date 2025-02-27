Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $507.34 and last traded at $513.09. 18,767,365 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 31,041,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $514.56.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $315.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $522.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $502.62.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco QQQ

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 276.9% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

