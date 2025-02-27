Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $507.34 and last traded at $513.09. 18,767,365 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 31,041,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $514.56.
Invesco QQQ Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $315.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $522.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $502.62.
Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
