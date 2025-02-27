Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Harfst & Associates Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Harfst & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 5.6% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $27,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 141.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,468,000 after purchasing an additional 11,351 shares in the last quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.4% during the third quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 91,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,732,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period. NRI Wealth Management LC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $28,729,000. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,169,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $514.56 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $413.07 and a 1 year high of $540.81. The firm has a market cap of $324.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $522.53 and a 200 day moving average of $502.62.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

