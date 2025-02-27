Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 96.4% from the January 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:IHYF traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $22.61. The stock had a trading volume of 23,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,229. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $21.82 and a 1 year high of $22.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.60.

Get Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF alerts:

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1361 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF

About Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,069,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,740,000. Finally, MRA Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 531,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,963,000 after purchasing an additional 26,134 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (IHYF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund designed to provide exposure to a broad selection of high yield, fixed income securities. IHYF was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.