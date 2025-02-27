Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Stock Price Down 9.6% – Time to Sell?

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 9.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.15 and last traded at $14.92. Approximately 10,247,351 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 13,569,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Intuitive Machines from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $17.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Machines from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Machines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.28.

In other Intuitive Machines news, Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 377,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $6,935,804.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,494,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,128,992.80. The trade was a 9.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Vontur sold 4,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $88,748.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,272 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,731.20. This represents a 4.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 771,632 shares of company stock valued at $12,947,078. 73.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUNR. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Machines by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Machines by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Machines by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Intuitive Machines by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

