Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 10.890-10.950 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 11.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.6 billion-$7.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.5 billion. Intuit also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 19.160-19.360 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $795.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $726.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $717.88.

Intuit Trading Down 4.0 %

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit stock traded down $25.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $600.42. 2,358,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,899,814. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $607.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $627.53. Intuit has a 12-month low of $553.24 and a 12-month high of $714.78. The firm has a market cap of $168.07 billion, a PE ratio of 58.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.81%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 23,810 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.98, for a total value of $15,856,983.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,664.22. This trade represents a 97.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 4,788 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.62, for a total value of $2,938,012.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,414,736.20. The trade was a 13.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,014 shares of company stock worth $140,855,687 in the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

