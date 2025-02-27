International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Releases Earnings Results

International Personal Finance (LON:IPF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 27.30 ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. International Personal Finance had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 6.45%.
International Personal Finance Price Performance
Shares of LON:IPF opened at GBX 132.50 ($1.68) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 127.99 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 138.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.92, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £287.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.33. International Personal Finance has a one year low of GBX 99.20 ($1.26) and a one year high of GBX 166 ($2.11).
International Personal Finance Company Profile
