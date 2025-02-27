International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.090-2.260 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $657.5 million-$677.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $684.4 million. International Money Express also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.400-0.430 EPS.

International Money Express Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ IMXI opened at $15.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. International Money Express has a one year low of $14.99 and a one year high of $23.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IMXI shares. Northland Securities upped their price target on International Money Express from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on International Money Express from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on International Money Express from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

