Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Increases Dividend to $0.80 Per Share

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share on Friday, March 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

Inter Parfums has increased its dividend payment by an average of 44.2% annually over the last three years. Inter Parfums has a payout ratio of 51.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Inter Parfums to earn $5.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.3%.

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $144.54 on Thursday. Inter Parfums has a 12 month low of $108.39 and a 12 month high of $154.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.47 and its 200 day moving average is $129.52.

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.05). Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $361.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.56 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IPAR shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Finally, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.40.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

