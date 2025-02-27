Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,595 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,536 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 32.2% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,387 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,022 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 49.9% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,766 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 111.9% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,238 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 28,642 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 10.2% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,317 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 2.3 %

Intel stock opened at $23.52 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.84 billion, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Intel from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

