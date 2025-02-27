IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) Insider Alexander Scott Buys 44 Shares

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Free Report) insider Alexander Scott acquired 44 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 341 ($4.32) per share, for a total transaction of £150.04 ($190.29).

Alexander Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 31st, Alexander Scott purchased 301 shares of IntegraFin stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 363 ($4.60) per share, for a total transaction of £1,092.63 ($1,385.71).

On Tuesday, January 21st, Alexander Scott bought 41 shares of IntegraFin stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 362 ($4.59) per share, for a total transaction of £148.42 ($188.23).

On Monday, December 23rd, Alexander Scott bought 43 shares of IntegraFin stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 349 ($4.43) per share, for a total transaction of £150.07 ($190.32).

IHP opened at GBX 329.50 ($4.18) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 349.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 366.60. The company has a market cap of £1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.15. IntegraFin Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 263.40 ($3.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 414 ($5.25).

IntegraFin Increases Dividend

IntegraFin ( LON:IHP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported GBX 16.30 ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IntegraFin had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 26.21%. Analysts predict that IntegraFin Holdings plc will post 16.9090056 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a GBX 7.20 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from IntegraFin’s previous dividend of $3.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. IntegraFin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IHP. Shore Capital upgraded shares of IntegraFin to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.58) price target on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

About IntegraFin

IntegraFin Holdings plc (IntegraFin) is the holding company for all of the entities involved in the provision of the Transact service. Transact is one of the largest independent wrap platforms in the UK. It offers advisory professionals a comprehensive financial planning infrastructure for investing client assets in a tax-efficient way.

