Insider Selling: The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Insider Sells $127,670.70 in Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) insider Luke Thomas Friang sold 18,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $127,670.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 556,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,243.30. The trade was a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

RealReal Trading Up 1.5 %

RealReal stock opened at $6.84 on Thursday. The RealReal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $11.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.29 million, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 2.83.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.69 million. Sell-side analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REAL. Northland Securities boosted their target price on RealReal from $6.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised RealReal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on RealReal from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RealReal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Institutional Trading of RealReal

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of RealReal by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in RealReal by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 56,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in RealReal in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in RealReal by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 7,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in RealReal in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

About RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

