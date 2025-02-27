Insider Buying: Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL) Insider Acquires 343,139 Shares of Stock

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL – Get Free Report) insider José Manuel Vargas bought 343,139 shares of Petra Diamonds stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of £89,216.14 ($113,146.66).

Petra Diamonds Stock Performance

LON:PDL traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 28 ($0.36). 569,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.59, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 28.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 30.32. Petra Diamonds Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 23.50 ($0.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 50.70 ($0.64). The stock has a market capitalization of £70.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.45.

About Petra Diamonds

Petra Diamonds is a leading independent diamond mining group and a supplier of gem quality rough diamonds to the international market. The Company’s portfolio incorporates interests in three underground mines in South Africa (Cullinan Mine, Finsch and Koffiefontein) and one open pit mine in Tanzania (Williamson).

