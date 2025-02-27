Insider Buying: Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL) Insider Acquires 343,139 Shares of Stock

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL – Get Free Report) insider José Manuel Vargas bought 343,139 shares of Petra Diamonds stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of £89,216.14 ($113,146.66).
Petra Diamonds Stock Performance
LON:PDL traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 28 ($0.36). 569,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.59, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 28.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 30.32. Petra Diamonds Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 23.50 ($0.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 50.70 ($0.64). The stock has a market capitalization of £70.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.45.
About Petra Diamonds
