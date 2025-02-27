Insider Buying: Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK) Director Buys $37,329.05 in Stock

Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Get Free Report) Director John Alan Young bought 3,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $37,329.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,254.99. This represents a 5.61 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

John Alan Young also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 21st, John Alan Young purchased 1,000 shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $10,500.00.

LUCK stock opened at $10.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,085.91 and a beta of 0.77. Lucky Strike Entertainment has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $14.92.

Lucky Strike Entertainment ( NYSE:LUCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Lucky Strike Entertainment had a net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 35.76%. Analysts anticipate that Lucky Strike Entertainment will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Lucky Strike Entertainment’s payout ratio is -2,200.00%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

Lucky Strike Entertainment Corp. engages in operating bowling centers. It offers entertainment concepts with lounge seating, arcades, food and beverage offerings, and hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. The company was founded by Thomas F.

