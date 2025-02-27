Insider Buying: APA Group (ASX:APA) Insider Acquires A$52,430.00 in Stock

APA Group (ASX:APA – Get Free Report) insider Adam Watson bought 7,000 shares of APA Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$7.49 ($4.74) per share, for a total transaction of A$52,430.00 ($33,183.54).

APA Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 400.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.25.

APA Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 16th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from APA Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, December 29th. APA Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

APA Group Company Profile

APA Group engages in the energy infrastructure business in Australia. The company operates through Energy Infrastructure, Asset Management, and Energy Investments segments. It operates gas transmission pipelines and interconnected grids, gas-fired power stations, electricity transmission interconnectors, solar and wind farms, and battery energy storage systems, as well as gas storage, processing, and compression facilities.

