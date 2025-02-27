Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Short Interest Update

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,700 shares, an increase of 813.1% from the January 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 292,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

IPXHY stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.36. The company had a trading volume of 95,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,528. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.93. Inpex has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $17.42.

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Inpex had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter.

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. The company is involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

