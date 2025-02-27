Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Announces Earnings Results

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Innoviva had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 20.84%.

Innoviva Price Performance

Innoviva stock opened at $17.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.04 and its 200 day moving average is $18.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Innoviva has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $21.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

Featured Articles

