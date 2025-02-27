Innovex International (NYSE:INVX) Posts Earnings Results

Innovex International (NYSE:INVX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.21, Zacks reports. Innovex International had a net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $250.69 million during the quarter. Innovex International updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Innovex International Stock Up 16.8 %

Shares of Innovex International stock opened at $18.85 on Thursday. Innovex International has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $25.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on INVX shares. Pickering Energy Partners raised shares of Innovex International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Innovex International from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Kendal Reed purchased 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.28 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,160.96. The trade was a 2.06 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Innovex International Company Profile

Innovex International, Inc engages in the provision of solutions for both onshore and offshore applications within the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on September 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Humble, TX.

