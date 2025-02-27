Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN) is Crown Wealth Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Crown Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,004 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January comprises 6.5% of Crown Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Crown Wealth Group LLC owned 5.51% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January worth $16,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Seros Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,614,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 26.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 278,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,965,000 after buying an additional 57,646 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 563.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 31,387 shares during the period. Motiv8 Investments LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 43,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 8,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 77.8% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 19,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,370 shares during the period.

Shares of BJAN opened at $48.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $298.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.33.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

