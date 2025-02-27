Inhibikase Therapeutics Finalizes Merger and Expands Senior Leadership Team

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: IKT) announced on February 21, 2025, that it has completed a strategic merger transaction with CorHepta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. As part of the Agreement and Plan of Merger and Reorganization, the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary merged with CorHepta, which now operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of Inhibikase. The transaction, valued at $15.0 million, was executed through the issuance of an aggregate of approximately 4.98 million shares of Inhibikase common stock, including contingent consideration to be earned upon milestone achievement.

Get alerts:

The merger marks an important milestone for Inhibikase as it continues to build its cardiopulmonary portfolio. The transaction details, including customary purchase price adjustment mechanisms and the deposit of a portion of the shares into escrow for indemnity purposes, were disclosed in the Company’s Form 8-K filing and will be included by reference in its forthcoming Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

In conjunction with the merger, the Company announced significant changes in its senior leadership team. During the closing, the Board appointed Dr. Chris Cabell as President and Head of Research & Development. Dr. Cabell, who brings over 30 years of industry experience from roles including Chief Executive Officer of CorHepta and Chief Medical Officer positions at several biopharmaceutical companies, has entered into an employment agreement with an annual base salary of $500,000 plus performance-based incentives. The agreement also includes the grant of stock options designed to align his performance with the Company’s long-term strategic goals.

Additionally, the Board expanded from seven to eight directors with the appointment of Vincent Aurentz as a Class I director. Mr. Aurentz, whose extensive experience in business development and corporate strategy was honed during his tenure as Executive Vice President and Chief Business Officer at Arena Pharmaceuticals, is expected to advise the Company as it prepares for the upcoming IkT-001 Phase 2 clinical trial in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

A press release issued on February 24, 2025, further detailed Inhibikase’s expansion of its senior leadership team by introducing Dr. John Adams as Chief Scientific Officer. Dr. Adams, formerly with CorHepta as co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer and possessing a strong background in PAH research, is slated to help accelerate the development of IkT-001, an investigational therapeutic aimed at addressing urgent needs in PAH treatment.

Mark Iwicki, Chief Executive Officer of Inhibikase, highlighted the strategic importance of these appointments, noting that the enhanced leadership team is expected to drive forward the development of IkT-001 while accelerating efforts to build out the necessary infrastructure for clinical progression.

The transactions and leadership changes reflect Inhibikase’s broader strategic efforts to expand its expertise in treating cardiopulmonary diseases and to strengthen its operational capacity as it advances its clinical programs. Further details regarding these developments will be provided in subsequent filings and public disclosures.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Inhibikase Therapeutics’s 8K filing here.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson’s disease and related disorders. Its lead product candidate is IkT-148009, a non-receptor Abelson tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials to the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and gastrointestinal tract.

Recommended Stories