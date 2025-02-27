Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $135.46 and traded as low as $134.83. Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $135.00, with a volume of 8,330,404 shares changing hands.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.92 and a 200-day moving average of $135.46. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000.

About Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

