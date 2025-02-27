Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Insider Sells $55,805.05 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 565 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total transaction of $55,805.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,925 shares in the company, valued at $782,752.25. This represents a 6.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Impinj Price Performance

Impinj stock opened at $96.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.79 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.24. Impinj, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.99 and a 1 year high of $239.88.

Get Impinj alerts:

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.49). Impinj had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 7.11%. Research analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Impinj from $200.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Impinj from $182.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Impinj from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Impinj from $260.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.10.

View Our Latest Analysis on Impinj

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impinj

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 1,084.6% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Impinj by 205.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Impinj Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.