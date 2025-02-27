ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $7.75 million for the quarter. ImmuCell had a negative return on equity of 15.32% and a negative net margin of 15.99%.
ImmuCell Stock Performance
ICCC traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.36. 357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,925. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.80 million, a P/E ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.44. ImmuCell has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $5.82.
ImmuCell Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ImmuCell
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Will Alibaba’s $53B AI Bet Be the Key to Tech Supremacy?
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Builders FirstSource Is Laying the Foundation for a Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for ImmuCell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuCell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.