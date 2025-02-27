ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $7.75 million for the quarter. ImmuCell had a negative return on equity of 15.32% and a negative net margin of 15.99%.

ImmuCell Stock Performance

ICCC traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.36. 357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,925. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.80 million, a P/E ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.44. ImmuCell has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $5.82.

ImmuCell Company Profile

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and sells products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Scours and Mastitis. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves with claims against E.

