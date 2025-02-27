Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Reduces Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,867 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 5,101 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $6,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DKS. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,721 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,232 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 769 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 160,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total transaction of $36,817,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,362,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,917,017,844. The trade was a 1.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total value of $1,139,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,746.96. This represents a 23.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,933 shares of company stock worth $39,655,456 in the last ninety days. 32.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on DKS. Truist Financial raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

NYSE DKS opened at $226.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $233.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.60. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.31 and a 1-year high of $254.60.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 42.00%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

(Free Report)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.