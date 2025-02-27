Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 228.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,433 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in HP were worth $7,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in HP by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 4,419,796 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $144,218,000 after purchasing an additional 547,010 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in HP by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 59,039 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in HP by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,968 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

HP Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $33.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.87. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.42 and a twelve month high of $39.79.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. HP had a net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 253.39%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.2894 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HP news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $357,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,002.50. The trade was a 63.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 10,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $353,427.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,680.32. This trade represents a 13.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,035 shares of company stock valued at $9,670,068 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. HSBC downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, November 29th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on HP from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.68.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HPQ

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.