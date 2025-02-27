Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 9,647 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 61.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,410 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,647 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of Insight Enterprises worth $3,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,243,000 after acquiring an additional 225,283 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 659,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,073,000 after buying an additional 10,711 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 368,951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,468,000 after buying an additional 85,428 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,674,000 after buying an additional 21,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,242,000.

NSIT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Insight Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.50.

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $156.12 on Thursday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.56 and a 52-week high of $228.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.73 and its 200 day moving average is $181.54. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.42.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.13. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 18.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

