Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 8,013 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 8,013 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,472,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $445,487,000 after acquiring an additional 876,399 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,898,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $199,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131,578 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Voya Financial by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,884,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,474,000 after purchasing an additional 592,523 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,678,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $212,152,000 after purchasing an additional 38,438 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,155,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $69.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.27 and its 200-day moving average is $74.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.30. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.10 and a 52 week high of $84.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.65). Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Equities research analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VOYA shares. Barclays downgraded Voya Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Voya Financial from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Voya Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.55.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

