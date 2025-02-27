IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.12% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. World Equity Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 216,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,256,000 after acquiring an additional 73,426 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 64,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 17,963 shares during the period. Matauro LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTLS opened at $66.32 on Thursday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $58.92 and a 1 year high of $69.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

