IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SDY. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 12,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $136.76 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $124.37 and a 1-year high of $144.45. The stock has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.68.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

