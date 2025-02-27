IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:DYNI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:DYNI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DYNI traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,231. IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $25.76 and a 12 month high of $30.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.47.

IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1547 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

About IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF

The IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF (DYNI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in technology equity ETFs with exposure to companies from around the world with addressable markets perceived to have potential for widespread adoption.

