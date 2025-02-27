IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DYFI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DYFIGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0628 per share on Thursday, February 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This is a positive change from IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.003396.

Shares of DYFI stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,415. IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $25.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.59.

The IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (DYFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests broadly across various sectors of the fixed income markets around the world. Investment could include debt securities of various maturities and credit quality.

