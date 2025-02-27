ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0403 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

ICL Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years. ICL Group has a dividend payout ratio of 43.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ICL Group to earn $0.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

ICL stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,086,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,940. ICL Group has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $6.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.62 and a 200 day moving average of $4.78. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. ICL Group had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ICL Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ICL shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of ICL Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

