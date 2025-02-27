Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the conglomerate on Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th.

Icahn Enterprises has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 24.1% per year over the last three years.

Icahn Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of IEP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.07. 466,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,272. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Icahn Enterprises has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $20.25.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises ( NASDAQ:IEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The conglomerate reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 8.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Icahn Enterprises will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. This segment provides investment advisory and other related services.

