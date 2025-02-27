iBio (NYSEMKT:IBIO) Stock Price Up 13.1% – Should You Buy?

iBio, Inc. (NYSEMKT:IBIO – Get Free Report) rose 13.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.37 and last traded at $3.89. Approximately 2,168,577 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,816% from the average daily volume of 113,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.

iBio Stock Down 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.55.

About iBio

iBio, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) antibodies solutions for cancer, and other diseases. The company’s technology platforms include EngageTx that provides improved CD3 T-cell engager antibody panel; ShieldTx, an antibody masking technology that enables the creation of conditionally activated antibodies; StableHu, an AI antibody-optimizing technology; and AI epitope steering technology that guides antibodies against the desired regions of the target protein.

Featured Articles

