i-80 Gold Corp. Announces Preliminary Economic Assessment Results for Nevada Projects

i-80 Gold Corp. has filed a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission detailing several press releases related to the company’s preliminary economic assessments of three projects in Nevada. The filing, dated February 18, 2025, outlines updates on the Cove Project, the Archimedes Underground Project, and the Mineral Point Open Pit Project, each supported by separate press releases.

According to the filing, on February 12, 2025, the company issued a press release presenting the preliminary economic assessment results for the Cove Project. A subsequent correction clarified that this press release is designated for the company’s prospectus supplement dated August 12, 2024, to its short form base shelf prospectus, ensuring consistency with earlier documentation. A corrected copy of this communication was attached as Exhibit 99.1.

Following the announcement for the Cove Project, a second press release was issued on February 18, 2025, detailing the preliminary economic assessment for the Archimedes Underground Project. A third press release covering the preliminary economic assessment for the Mineral Point Open Pit Project was released on February 21, 2025. These communications are included in the Form 8-K as Exhibits 99.2 and 99.3 respectively.

The filing emphasizes that the information provided in the attached press releases is being furnished for informational purposes and is not deemed filed for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Additionally, the exhibits are slated to be incorporated by reference into the company’s registration statement on Form F-10.

The Form 8-K was signed by Ryan Snow, Chief Financial Officer of i-80 Gold Corp., on February 21, 2025.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read i-80 Gold’s 8K filing here.

i-80 Gold Corp. is a mining company, engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and silver mineral deposits principally in the United States. i-80 Gold Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

