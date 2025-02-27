Huron Consulting Group’s (HURN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $165.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $140.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.50.

Shares of HURN opened at $148.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.59. Huron Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $153.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 0.59.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.38. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $399.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.62 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $127,968.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,285,904.36. The trade was a 3.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total value of $62,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,688 shares in the company, valued at $7,066,159.20. The trade was a 0.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,584 shares of company stock worth $1,067,539 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

