HUB24 Limited (ASX:HUB) Insider Anthony (Tony) McDonald Sells 4,566 Shares of Stock

HUB24 Limited (ASX:HUB – Get Free Report) insider Anthony (Tony) McDonald sold 4,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$84.27 ($53.34), for a total transaction of A$384,776.82 ($243,529.63).

HUB24 Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 140.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.98.

HUB24 Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 16th. This is an increase from HUB24’s previous Interim dividend of $0.19. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. HUB24’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.42%.

HUB24 Company Profile

HUB24 Limited, a financial services company, provides integrated platform, technology, and data solutions to wealth industry in Australia. It operates in Platform and Tech Solutions segments. The company develops and operates HUB24 and Xplore Wealth that are investment and superannuation platforms; and portfolio administration and reporting services for financial advisers, stockbrokers, accountants and their clients, and direct consumers.

