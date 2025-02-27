HUB24 Limited (ASX:HUB) Insider Anthony (Tony) McDonald Sells 4,566 Shares of Stock

HUB24 Limited (ASX:HUB – Get Free Report) insider Anthony (Tony) McDonald sold 4,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$84.27 ($53.34), for a total transaction of A$384,776.82 ($243,529.63).
HUB24 Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 140.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.98.
HUB24 Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 16th. This is an increase from HUB24’s previous Interim dividend of $0.19. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. HUB24’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.42%.
HUB24 Company Profile
HUB24 Limited, a financial services company, provides integrated platform, technology, and data solutions to wealth industry in Australia. It operates in Platform and Tech Solutions segments. The company develops and operates HUB24 and Xplore Wealth that are investment and superannuation platforms; and portfolio administration and reporting services for financial advisers, stockbrokers, accountants and their clients, and direct consumers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than HUB24
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Buffett’s on the Sidelines – Should You Follow?
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- AST SpaceMobile Stock Surges 17% After Analyst Upgrade
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- 3 Stocks With Triple-Digit PEs That Are Still Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for HUB24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUB24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.