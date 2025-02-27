Huatai Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HUATF) Short Interest Update

Huatai Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HUATF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,900 shares, a decrease of 81.4% from the January 31st total of 621,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

HUATF stock remained flat at $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.25. Huatai Securities has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $1.25.

Huatai Securities Co, Ltd. provides financial services in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Wealth Management, Institutional Services, Investment Management, International Business, and Other segments. The company buys and sells stocks, funds, bonds, futures, and options on behalf of clients; and provides various financial products and asset allocation, margin financing, securities lending, securities-backed lending, and margin securities lending services.

