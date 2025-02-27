Hour Loop, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOUR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hour Loop, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a drop of 79.8% from the January 31st total of 150,200 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Hour Loop Price Performance
HOUR remained flat at $1.83 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,251. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.31 million, a P/E ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 1.06. Hour Loop has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $6.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.71.
About Hour Loop
