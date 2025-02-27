Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Holdings Reduced by SRN Advisors LLC

SRN Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. SRN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.3 %

Honeywell International stock opened at $211.33 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.75 and a 12 month high of $242.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $137.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.63.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, HSBC raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. This trade represents a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

