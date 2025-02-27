Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01, Zacks reports. Honest had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $99.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.46 million. Honest updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
Honest Stock Down 12.9 %
Shares of HNST traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.95. 4,981,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,346,385. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.25 million, a PE ratio of -122.70 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.44. Honest has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.97.
Insider Activity at Honest
In other news, Director Jessica Warren sold 465,000 shares of Honest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $3,510,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,058 shares in the company, valued at $8,833,937.90. The trade was a 28.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Report on HNST
Honest Company Profile
The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Honest
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Will Alibaba’s $53B AI Bet Be the Key to Tech Supremacy?
Receive News & Ratings for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.