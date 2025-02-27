Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01, Zacks reports. Honest had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $99.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.46 million. Honest updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Honest Stock Down 12.9 %

Shares of HNST traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.95. 4,981,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,346,385. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.25 million, a PE ratio of -122.70 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.44. Honest has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.97.

Get Honest alerts:

Insider Activity at Honest

In other news, Director Jessica Warren sold 465,000 shares of Honest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $3,510,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,058 shares in the company, valued at $8,833,937.90. The trade was a 28.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HNST. B. Riley upped their price target on Honest from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Honest from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on Honest from $5.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Honest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Honest in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honest presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.93.

Read Our Latest Report on HNST

Honest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.