Highest Performances (NASDAQ:PUYI) Stock Price Down 8% – Time to Sell?

Highest Performances Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 336,105 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4,580% from the average daily volume of 7,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Highest Performances Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.78.

About Highest Performances



Highest Performances Holdings Inc engages in the provision of financial technology services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund and privately raised securities investment fund products through online and offline. It also offers insurance consulting, trust consulting, asset management, wealth management, and other ancillary services.

Featured Stories

