Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $597.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $600.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $587.36. The stock has a market cap of $594.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $496.30 and a 12-month high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

