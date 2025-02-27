Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $442,000 Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 144.8% during the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $28.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $29.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.08.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

