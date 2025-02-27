Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $2.77 Million Position in VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI)

Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 52,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,000. VanEck CLO ETF comprises about 1.3% of Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.86% of VanEck CLO ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLOI. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VanEck CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,816,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 926,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,891,000 after acquiring an additional 321,765 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in VanEck CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,051,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in VanEck CLO ETF by 229.4% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 157,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 109,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,017,000.

NYSEARCA CLOI opened at $53.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.99 and its 200-day moving average is $52.96. VanEck CLO ETF has a one year low of $52.33 and a one year high of $53.21.

The VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency.

