Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,889 Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,889 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 434.1% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 235 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ROST shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down previously from $164.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Ross Stores from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ross Stores from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $185.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.06.

Ross Stores Price Performance

ROST opened at $138.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.16 and a 200 day moving average of $147.84. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.53 and a 52-week high of $163.60. The stock has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

